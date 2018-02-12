This Hair Trend Is Making A Comeback — Whether You Like It Or Not

Chokers, clogs, high-waisted pants — even the trends we swore we'd never wear again always make a comeback. History repeats itself, and the beauty industry is proof. Last year, it was all about reliving ‘80s' biggest and boldest styles: slicked-back hair (with tons of gel), blue mascara, and neon everything. Now, judging by the first few days of NYFW, we can safely say the ‘90s are on a steep incline, starting with the return of some throwback hair accessories.
We saw stretch combs (yes, the same ones that gave you a headache in primary school) on models like Bella Hadid. Tom Ford brought back thick elastic headbands — but upgraded them to leather, naturally. And Alexander Wang just made our laziest hair accessory decidedly fashun. Suddenly, our questionable, pre-teen taste is cool again — and we don’t completely hate it.
