The Hairstyle Every Celeb Is Wearing For Fall

For most, the term ''80s hair' doesn't conjure up pleasing images. But before you swear us off for even suggesting we tap into the era of over-processed perms, side ponytails, and teased bangs, just hear us out. One of the chicest looks from the age of excess is back in a big way — and it's sweeping Hollywood. Enter: the wavy brush back.
The look is simple: Wavy strands that have been styled so they flow back and away from the face. Now, before you think you'll look like a wet dog, note that this isn't the same slicked-back trend that dominated Hollywood this summer. We repeat: This is not a wet look. Instead, celebrity hairstylists are getting clever with products by molding and setting the hair, so the result is matte or shiny (it's up to you), not wet or drippy.
We know, we know — you're still not sure, but trust us when we say you're going to like what you see — just keep clicking.