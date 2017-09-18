The Biggest Emmys Hair Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

We love any and every opportunity to do the most — or to see someone else get a little extra. And the red carpet is definitely the best places to people-watch: You get high heels, haute couture, and dripping diamonds at almost every corner, and for that, we're grateful. But sometimes, it's refreshing to see celebrities keeping it simple and still looking ridiculously cool.
At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Millie Bobby Brown, Lea Michele, and Laverne Cox were just a few of the major actresses who rocked slicked-back hair, whose appeal lies in how damn easy it is to do. A little gel, some heavy-duty hairspray, a comb and you're set — for work or for the fanciest night of your life.
Ahead, see the best ways stars styled the trend.