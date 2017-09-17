Fashion month is just a couple weeks underway and the attention has now shifted from New York to Europe for some seriously cool — and bizarre — beauty lewks. And while the runways are avant garde and supermodels hold some of the most coveted beauty secrets, it's the celebrities during award season that deliver the kind of inspiration we can make happen IRL. Tonight, we kick off the best season of the year with the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Sure, the Emmys aren't known for being the biggest of the shows, but the ceremony is loaded with subtle beauty trends we're ready to copy ASAP (and when there is a major hair or makeup surprise, it's all the more fun). All of our favorite stars from the most binge-worthy shows nominated are here — from Viola Davis, who's bringing a new definition to Hollywood glamour, to Issa Rae, serving like a total pro.
Check out our favorite looks from the night ahead.
Read these stories next: