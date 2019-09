Last night was the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Sure, the Emmys aren't known for being the biggest of the shows, but the ceremony is loaded with subtle beauty trends we're ready to copy ASAP (and when there is a major hair or makeup surprise, it's all the more fun). All of our favourite stars from the most binge-worthy shows nominated are here — from Viola Davis, who's bringing a new definition to Hollywood glamour, to Issa Rae, serving like a total pro. Check out our favourite looks.