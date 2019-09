The clothes were a pop art dream and the smoky eyes were so damn cool, but the main attraction, the thing we couldn't look away from, was the nails. Backstage, after promising "a very exciting unveiling" in an email a few hours prior, CND's Style Director Jan Arnold and lead nail artist Heather Reynosa pulled away a black sheet to reveal a lineup of brightly-colored nails that took over 1,000 hours to make and $3,000 worth of fine crystals.