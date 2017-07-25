You Gotta Have It — Target’s Lisa Frank PJs Collection Is Here

Journey back with me to the '90s, with the mellifluous melody of the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" in your ears and the sweet taste of Bagel Bites on your tongue. How can we not be nostalgic for a time when the Hanson brothers roamed free and Saved By The Bell posters blanketed bedrooms across America?
No longer will remnants of this cultural renaissance be relegated to subterranean time capsules, though, because Target just dropped a Lisa Frank pajama collection — and it's as trippy and colorful and girly as you remember; the ten-piece offering, available in sizes XS to 2X, features the company's iconic animal portraits beloved by any '90s girl worth her Lunchables.
So, if you're in the market for a psychedelic pajama set — and live by the Lisa Frank motto "You Gotta Have It!" — it's probably best to act fast. With some styles already close to selling out, these PJs will be gone faster than the lifespan of your ill-fated Tamagotchi, Fluffy (R.I.P.!).