Coloring isn't just for kindergarteners anymore; more and more nostalgic adults are picking up drawing books and pencils and getting back in on the action, too. It's a chill way to zone out at the end of a stressful day (especially if you add wine into the mix), but there's also an unexpected beauty benefit: It makes painting our nails at home a whole lot easier. That's why Sally Hansen's latest collaboration with Crayola makes us especially happy — it feels like the grown-up way to reminisce about childhood.