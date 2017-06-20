Along with the 12 new vivid colors sitting inside each tube, the drugstore brand is also bringing back our favorite Crayola shade names — like Razzmatazz, Purple Heart, and Cerulean, to name a few — that always seemed to go missing from the box. And in the event your short attention span extended into adulthood, you'll be pleased to know that the lacquers will only be available in Sally Hansen's 3-in-1 formula, which dries in less than a minute.