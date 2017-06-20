Coloring isn't just for kindergarteners anymore; more and more nostalgic adults are picking up drawing books and pencils and getting back in on the action, too. It's a chill way to zone out at the end of a stressful day (especially if you add wine into the mix), but there's also an unexpected beauty benefit: It makes painting our nails at home a whole lot easier. That's why Sally Hansen's latest collaboration with Crayola makes us especially happy — it feels like the grown-up way to reminisce about childhood.
Along with the 12 new vivid colors sitting inside each tube, the drugstore brand is also bringing back our favorite Crayola shade names — like Razzmatazz, Purple Heart, and Cerulean, to name a few — that always seemed to go missing from the box. And in the event your short attention span extended into adulthood, you'll be pleased to know that the lacquers will only be available in Sally Hansen's 3-in-1 formula, which dries in less than a minute.
To see the entire collection hitting stores on July 1, click through the slides ahead. For anyone who grew up doodling, and then went on to create some epic masterpieces on fingertips, this one's for you.