This Makeup Brush Set Packs 3 Trends Into One — & It's Totally Irresistible

What do you get when you combine some of this year's biggest makeup brush trends into one exciting release? An explosion of unicorn-inspired, rainbow-colored, holographic goodness. Or, if you want to be technical about it, Sistar Cosmetics’ latest brush sets.
By now, you’re no stranger to unicorn makeup brushes. (After all, how else are you supposed to apply your unicorn highlighter?) But Sistar’s offerings have their own special twist, making the whimsical even more extraordinary. Instead of plain bristles, Sistar’s Pro Essentials Unicorn Brush Set has pastel, rainbow bristles and ombré horn handles. Meanwhile, the 10-Piece Rose Gold Brush Set has opalescent pearl bristles and geometric handles. Better yet, they both come in a holographic bag. See, there’s a little something for everyone.
And you won’t have to worry about bristles falling out on your cheeks or giving you itchy skin — they're trendy, not cheap. Plus, the high-quality brushes are made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, too — if you're into avoiding that kind of thing. While the $68 price tag may seem high, it works out to under $7 per brush — which is relatively inexpensive.
Just imagine: Next time you do your makeup, you could be brushing on your blush with rainbow bristles and a unicorn horn. How very 2017 of you.
Sistar Cosmetics PRO Essentials Unicorn Brush Set, $68, available at Sistar Cosmetics; Sistar Cosmetics 10 Pieces Rose Gold Brush Set, $68, available at Sistar Cosmetics.
