This Makeup Brush Set Packs 3 Trends Into One — & It's Totally Irresistible

By now, you’re no stranger to unicorn makeup brushes . (After all, how else are you supposed to apply your unicorn highlighter ?) But Sistar’s offerings have their own special twist, making the whimsical even more extraordinary. Instead of plain bristles, Sistar’s Pro Essentials Unicorn Brush Set has pastel, rainbow bristles and ombré horn handles. Meanwhile, the 10-Piece Rose Gold Brush Set has opalescent pearl bristles and geometric handles. Better yet, they both come in a holographic bag. See, there’s a little something for everyone.