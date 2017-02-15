Story from Makeup

These Are The Unicorn Makeup Brushes We Never Knew We Needed

Rachel Krause
Now that we’ve acknowledged not every person has to love unicorn makeup, we can move on to a more nuanced beauty iteration. This would be the kind of product that has a touch of the mystical, yet doesn’t necessarily come in sparkly pastel form. And if black magic is a little more your speed, then you’re in luck. Unicorn Lashes — the U.K.-based indie brand with those opalescent brushes we already love — is launching the same line with a darker spin. It’s called the Royale Collection, and you can pre-order the whole set right now for £50.00, or $62. The black horn-shaped handles and red-tipped brushes are a simple tweak, but it’s one that makes all the difference on your vanity table. Each one also has a fun nobility-inspired name — including Off with Her Head, a face powder brush, and King Size, a huge fluffy fan brush. If that alone doesn’t make the Royale Collection fit for a queen, we don’t know what does. What we do know is that these brushes will fit seamlessly into any collection, so place your order before they sell out, Storybook Cosmetics-style.
