These Are The Unicorn Makeup Brushes We Never Knew We Needed

Now that we’ve acknowledged not every person has to love unicorn makeup, we can move on to a more nuanced beauty iteration. This would be the kind of product that has a touch of the mystical, yet doesn’t necessarily come in sparkly pastel form. And if black magic is a little more your speed, then you’re in luck. Unicorn Lashes — the U.K.-based indie brand with those opalescent brushes we already love — is launching the same line with a darker spin. It’s called the Royale Collection, and you can pre-order the whole set right now for £50.00, or $62. The black horn-shaped handles and red-tipped brushes are a simple tweak, but it’s one that makes all the difference on your vanity table. Each one also has a fun nobility-inspired name — including Off with Her Head, a face powder brush, and King Size, a huge fluffy fan brush. If that alone doesn’t make the Royale Collection fit for a queen, we don’t know what does. What we do know is that these brushes will fit seamlessly into any collection, so place your order before they sell out, Storybook Cosmetics-style.
