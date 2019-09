Here’s The Story Behind Instagram’s Most Nostalgic Makeup Brand

If you ever need proof that social media buzz can turn an under-the-radar beauty brand into something larger than life, just look to Storybook Cosmetics . The brainchild of identical triplets Erin, Mandy, and Missy Maynard, of Omaha, Nebraska, Storybook’s mission of producing cruelty-free makeup inspired by beloved fairytales and popular fandoms has helped turn the indie brand into a downright craze. To wit: Storybook’s highly-awaited first launch, a five-piece brush set modeled after magic wands à la Harry Potter, sold out in minutes — twice. Each announcement since that fateful day in November has been met with jubilation from the brand’s more than 200,000 Instagram followers, all of whom are totally hooked on the possibility of seeing their favorite fandom turned into a blush brush or an eyeshadow palette . We know why people are so obsessed with Storybook’s stuff — the only question is, how did it happen? “We knew people would love them, but to go viral worldwide was absolutely incredible,” Missy Maynard says of the brand’s overwhelming — and sudden — popularity. According to Maynard, Storybook first started picking up steam in October of 2016, just a few short months after they founded the company — and it hasn’t slowed down since. “[The line] got started after years of us talking about how we wished someone would create fandom-inspired cosmetics. Then, one day, we just decided we would do it,” she explains. “It was the logical next step to take our passion for cosmetics and cross it over into the fandom culture we had established ourselves in as influencers.”