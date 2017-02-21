Update: Harry Potter enthusiasts, get ready. Storybook Cosmetics finally unveiled its Wizardry and Witchcraft palette — and it is spellbinding. The video below shows the packaging, which resembles a leather-bound book, and those highly pigmented shadows we were promised. Even better, the latest update revealed the sweetest added touch: a quote from the German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, on the inside cover. It reads, "Magic is believing in yourself, if you can do that, you can make anything happen."
The official release date has yet to be confirmed, but the caption swears all that info will be coming very soon.
This story was originally published on December 5, 2016.
Magic and makeup don't always go together — but when they do, you know it's going to be good. Well, Harry Potter fans, get ready to take your Hogwarts dedication to a new level. Storybook Cosmetics is finally revealing those eyeshadow shades from the Wizardry and Witchcraft palette we've been so patiently waiting for — and they're better than we hoped. Take a peek below.
This isn't the first time the wizarding world of HP has inspired makeup launches. In the past few months alone, we've seen shimmery kits, spot-on wand brushes, and even epic fan art that have made our hearts go pitter-patter. And soon, you can grab these palettes from Storybook — the same brand that dreamt up the Mean Girls palette a few weeks ago.
The OFFICIAL, line up! Storybook Cosmetics "Witchcraft & Wizardry" Palette. You have been so patient while we perfected the shades and formulas. We listened to your feedback and added 4 MORE SHADES!!! We appreciate all of the support! We hope you are in love with the final outcome ❤️❤️❤️ Coming in the following weeks!
The dreamy shades have been revealed, and they'd satisfy anyone's witchy side: Sorcerer (brick red), Cloak (cool gray), Bewitched (rose gold), Broomstick (deep brown), Merlin (cobalt blue), Salem (metallic taupe), Potions (forest green), Charm (warm beige), Spell Book (matte mauve), Jinx (sparkling silver), Cauldron (opaque black), and Prophecy (cool vanilla).
The official launch date hasn't yet been revealed, but we'll be sure to keep you posted on any information as soon as we get it.
Can't get enough HP makeup? This brand is also launching specialty palettes.
