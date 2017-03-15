Update: It’s human nature to always want what you can’t have — so it’s not exactly surprising that we can’t stop staring at the new and improved version of the much-discussed Storybook Cosmetics magic wand-inspired makeup brushes. How could they improve upon perfection, you ask? Exhibit A:
The sisters behind the brand may have created the gold-plated versions exclusively for their own use, but a “suuuuuuuper limited edition release” sounds like a great idea to us. Please, take all our money.
Update (Dec. 31, 2016): Fans of the Wizarding World, we have some big news. Storybooks Cosmetics — the brand behind those fantastical Harry Potter makeup brushes — just announced on Instagram that its highly anticipated five piece brush set will be available for pre-order on January 1 at noon EST. You read that right: This coming Sunday, as in the start of the new year, will now be infinitely more magical. Here we come, 2017.
Update (Nov. 29, 2016): Unfortunately, these Harry Potter-themed brushes are now sold out, the company confirmed. What's worse, Storybook Cosmetics announced on its website that it has not yet decided whether to restock. But don't lose hope! You can track all product updates on the brand's Instagram. As for us? We'll be repeating "Accio" under our breaths until we learn more.
This story was originally published on October 13, 2016 at 6:50 p.m.
Any makeup addict can attest to the fact that really good products can feel magical. And now, that analogy is taking on a whole new meaning, because Harry Potter-inspired wand-shaped brushes are on the way — and we can barely contain our excitement.
Earlier today, Allure reported on the Makeup Addiction Reddit forum that first teased the wizardly set created by Storybook Cosmetics. No other info had been released. And just as we started repeating "accio" to ourselves, a happy message appeared on our Instagram feeds by the brand itself:
"The prototypes have been APPROVED and are ready to produce!!!! Release is scheduled for 6 weeks (or less!) these WILL sell out so, keep an eye on the page in the coming weeks! (We did our best to produce as many sets possible!)"
Six weeks, people! That's plenty of time to peruse the cosmetics company's other creations — all of which combine makeup with pop culture, like Harry Potter palettes and even a Mean Girls-themed Burn Book palette. We'll take one of everything.
