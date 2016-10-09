No matter what Hogwarts house you belong to, there is now a makeup look for you, all thanks to a creative fan on Imgur who designed makeup palettes for Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs, and Ravenclaws.
As Bustle first pointed out, these palettes, designed by a redditor who goes by the name Spellsandstars, have different color schemes based on wherever the Sorting Hat put you.
If you're a Gryffindor, you're wearing a lot of red and gold, while Ravenclaws prefer sapphire blue and bronze. Hufflepuffs are shades of purple and, no surprise, Slytherins are deep shades of green.
All, of course, will be using a quill-shaped brush to apply the six shadows, which are named to represent the characteristics of the students in each house.
If you're in Slytherin, you can apply a sparkly forest green shade called Cunning. Ravenclaws can wear a shimmery golden shade called Wit and Gryffindors, like Hermione Granger, may want to apply a mustard-tinged shadow called Nerve.
Unfortunately, these palettes are not for sale, just awesome examples of fan art. But this doesn't mean you can't wish they were real. Spellsandstars, who does makeup tutorials on YouTube under the name M Harwell, has already said she'd like to make these a reality.
Hopefully she can accio these palettes before the next Yule Ball.
