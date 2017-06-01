Update: Over seven months later and we finally have confirmation: The Storybook Cosmetics Mean Girls Burn Book palette is officially underway. Yes, the Instagram-famous brand has procured licensing rights to create a palette inspired by the cult movie.
Co-founder Missy Maynard told PopSugar, "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Paramount Licensing on Mean Girls. We're total Mean Girls fanatics, and this eye shadow palette is one of the first palettes we dreamed up! When we secured licensing for it we were ecstatic!"
Even better, the palette will now include 12 shades as opposed to the originally planned eight, which means more Mean Girls-themed names coming our way. All we know right now is that we have to wait until the fall to get our hands on it, but if we may request one thing: Please let it drop on a Wednesday — because duh.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on October 14, 2016.
If you got excited about those Harry Potter wand-shaped makeup brushes, you might want to sit down for this.
Storybook Cosmetics — the same company fulfilling our Patronus palette dreams — gave us a peek at the 2000s product it's planning next...and, let's just say, it’s the groolest thing you’ll see all day.
While clearly this is a prototype, and the brand admits it's still working on getting licensing permission (which is a pretty steep ask), everything about this Burn Book-inspired eyeshadow palette is fetch. The shade names contain more Mean Girls references than your Sunday brunch, like Glen Coco brown, Wednesday pink, and Army Pants green. And apparently, the idea hit a soft spot for fans, because countless users quickly flooded the brand's Instagram feed with some VERY strong feelings.
User @foreldermaxson commented, "Yaaassss goodbye money." Another, @emjam9334, added, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL THIS IS NOT A DRILL THEY COULD MAKE A BURN BOOK PALETTE." And quite possibly the most insightful: @jaymee.marie1990 said, "Another must have. If the quality of your products is on point as much as the creativity behind them, this brand is about to BLOW UP!"
Within the past two days, the image has garnered more than 600 comments. But don't start pulling out your Plastics quite yet: The idea is still unlicensed. So even though the internet is really trying to make it happen, odds are that this palette is (probably) not going to happen, at least anytime soon.
Advertisement