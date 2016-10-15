If you got excited about those Harry Potter wand-shaped makeup brushes, you might want to sit down for this.
Storybook Cosmetics — the same company fulfilling our Patronus palette dreams — gave us a peek at the 2000s product it's planning next...and, let's just say, it’s the groolest thing you’ll see all day.
While clearly this is a prototype, and the brand admits it's still working on getting licensing permission (which is a pretty steep ask), everything about this Burn Book-inspired eyeshadow palette is fetch. The shade names contain more Mean Girls references than your Sunday brunch, like Glen Coco brown, Wednesday pink, and Army Pants green. And apparently, the idea hit a soft spot for fans, because countless users quickly flooded the brand's Instagram feed with some VERY strong feelings.
User @foreldermaxson commented, "Yaaassss goodbye money." Another, @emjam9334, added, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL THIS IS NOT A DRILL THEY COULD MAKE A BURN BOOK PALETTE." And quite possibly the most insightful: @jaymee.marie1990 said, "Another must have. If the quality of your products is on point as much as the creativity behind them, this brand is about to BLOW UP!"
Within the past two days, the image has garnered more than 600 comments. But don't start pulling out your Plastics quite yet: The idea is still unlicensed. So even though the internet is really trying to make it happen, odds are that this palette is (probably) not going to happen, at least anytime soon.
Storybook Cosmetics — the same company fulfilling our Patronus palette dreams — gave us a peek at the 2000s product it's planning next...and, let's just say, it’s the groolest thing you’ll see all day.
While clearly this is a prototype, and the brand admits it's still working on getting licensing permission (which is a pretty steep ask), everything about this Burn Book-inspired eyeshadow palette is fetch. The shade names contain more Mean Girls references than your Sunday brunch, like Glen Coco brown, Wednesday pink, and Army Pants green. And apparently, the idea hit a soft spot for fans, because countless users quickly flooded the brand's Instagram feed with some VERY strong feelings.
User @foreldermaxson commented, "Yaaassss goodbye money." Another, @emjam9334, added, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL THIS IS NOT A DRILL THEY COULD MAKE A BURN BOOK PALETTE." And quite possibly the most insightful: @jaymee.marie1990 said, "Another must have. If the quality of your products is on point as much as the creativity behind them, this brand is about to BLOW UP!"
Within the past two days, the image has garnered more than 600 comments. But don't start pulling out your Plastics quite yet: The idea is still unlicensed. So even though the internet is really trying to make it happen, odds are that this palette is (probably) not going to happen, at least anytime soon.
Advertisement