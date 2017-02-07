Story from Makeup

Another Harry Potter Palette Is Coming — & It’s The Best One Yet

Samantha Sasso
There are so many Harry Potter-themed eyeshadow and brush sets coming out, we're pretty sure Sephora is going to need to devote an entire section to the wizarding community here soon. But the latest from Espionage Cosmetics — a brand that describes itself as "nerdy nail art and makeup" — just might win them all. The brand has been teasing its long-awaited, Harry Potter palettes for weeks — which feature the prettiest, shimmery shadows this side of Hogsmeade. (And they're aptly named "Parseltounge" (burgundy) and "Auror" (mint).) But, even better, every post includes a Golden Snitch, which could be just be Insta-decoration — or the best gift-with-purchase of all time.
The palette isn't available for preorder until some time later this month, but it does exist and it seems as though there are even more quads to come in a line of other "Nerd Makeup" palettes. The brand even hinted in the comments section that a second palette will feature a new, matte purple shade. You'll have to join the brand's mailing list to stay in the know.
Until then, we'll be brainstorming other shade names. "Open At The Close" and "Niffler" are at the top of our list.
