Another Harry Potter Palette Is Coming — & It’s The Best One Yet

There are so many Harry Potter-themed eyeshadow and brush sets coming out, we're pretty sure Sephora is going to need to devote an entire section to the wizarding community here soon. But the latest from Espionage Cosmetics — a brand that describes itself as "nerdy nail art and makeup" — just might win them all. The brand has been teasing its long-awaited, Harry Potter palettes for weeks — which feature the prettiest, shimmery shadows this side of Hogsmeade. (And they're aptly named "Parseltounge" (burgundy) and "Auror" (mint).) But, even better, every post includes a Golden Snitch, which could be just be Insta-decoration — or the best gift-with-purchase of all time.