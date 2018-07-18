Super skinny, futuristic Matrix-inspired sunglasses have got to be Instagram's favourite eyewear this summer. Seen on the runway at Prada, Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, micro-sunglasses have since been endorsed by some of fashion's favourite cool girls, including Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Tamu McPherson and Bella Hadid.
If you'd like to try the trend, look no further – we've scoured the net for the teeny tiniest of '90s shades. Just call us The Sage of Small Summer Sunnies.
Click through for our curated selection...