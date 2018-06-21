If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That's kind of how we feel about the extra-skinny sunglasses trend that celebrities just won't let us ignore. Little by little, the sunglass trend that was seemingly pioneered by the Hadids is starting to creep into every fast-fashion store we can think of. It's official: They've officially hit the masses.
These futuristic, Matrix-inspired shades have got to be Instagram's favourite summer eyewear. Recently seen on the runways at Alexander Wang, Prada and Balenciaga, they've been long endorsed by some of fashion's favorite cool girls, like Jazzelle Zanaughtti and Tamu McPherson, in addition to off-duty models left and right. If it's a trend you'd finally like to jump on board with, then look no further; we've scoured the net for the best of these slim '90s shades. Just call us The Oracle of summer sunnies.
Click through for our curated selection. And with the first day of summer officially upon us, there's never been a better time to jump on the bandwagon.