15 Futuristic Sunglasses For That Sci-Fi Look

Envision a pair of sunglasses. Now envision how they might look in 100 years. You probably pictured those Matrix-style trendy shades that have taken over Instagram. But there’s another type of Sci-Fi-inspired sunglasses that should be on your radar — a pair that that's a mix of all the '90s trends that have been making a comeback. A pair that looks a lot like safety goggles.
The latest It silhouette is the 2000s J.Lo tinted sunglasses meets that dad-friendly pair you can find at your nearest drugstore meets the safety goggles you used to wear in your high school science class. Last spring, we saw how Louis Vuitton gave the anime Ghost in the Shell a subtle nod while a model strut down the runway with a pair of dark futuristic sunglasses. Since then, Chanel and Stella McCartney have also shared their take on this trend in their spring 2018 collections. Not to mention that Solange Knowles rocked clear, safety goggle-like sunglasses on her latest cover for Dazed magazine.
Now, if the red pill = barely-there shades and the blue pill = sunglasses that look like safety goggles, which would you choose? To help you decide — whether you want to style them with a white lab coat or a floral dress — we’ve rounded up 15 sunglasses that'll give you that Sci-Fi look.