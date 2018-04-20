Though spring’s elusive tidings of sunshine have been threatening to descend upon our sad pallors since, well, March, some of us have found other ways to channel warmer, sunnier climes. If you’re a fan of Leandra Medine, founder of Man Repeller (or a nudist colony, depending on whom you ask), you’ve probably copped a few giggles from her recent Insta Stories. There you'll see a smattering of swaddly pics of her sweet new babies, and frank (i.e. funny) observations about breast milk or allergy season, not to mention a consistent pining for hot weather (her #lovesummerhateeverythingelse hashtag is a fan favorite).
While Leandra has gradually become a sage of truth-telling and all things elegantly off-the-cuff, I still faithfully rely on her for stirring up new ways to wear my favorite things. And that goes for jewelry, too. Over the past month, Leandra has posted a steady stream of snaps featuring her neck and wrist pile-ups — close-ups of color, metals, and charms galore. Her signature approach, featuring lots of bare skin, feels decidedly (and eternally) spring/summer in nature — IRL weather be damned. We checked in with her to find out a few secrets to her sunshine-y mix-and-match philosophy, as well as the pieces on her must-have list right now.