I don’t think it would be the worst thing if designers were doing two collections a year instead of four, but I wouldn't do away with resort and pre-fall — I would do away with fall and spring. I think resort and pre-fall are sort of the unsung heroes of fashion — they stay on sales floors the longest without going on sale and they deliver in decent timing. I wonder about the shopping habits of the regular consumer, and whether or not they’re really in high pursuit of a bathing suit in November anymore. If there was a delivery occurring around the time resort delivers, and a delivery occurring around the time that pre-fall delivers (which is in June/July), you would end up with clothes that were of the season. I think about that all the time. It makes no sense that coats are on sale by November before you’ve even had a chance to wear them. I’m a consumer before everything else, don’t get me wrong. I love a sale just as much as the next Jewish person does. But even more than a sale, I love seeing talented young designers be able to continue on their career paths.