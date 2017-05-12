There Was A Major Aughts Throwback In Dior's New Collection

Of course, it wouldn't be a Dior show without a star-studded front row: Rihanna held court alongside Freida Pinto, Brie Larson, Big Sean, Kelly Rowland, Kate Bosworth, Charlize Theron and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, while Solange performed at the after party. Now, the question is: Who will be the first to flant that logomania-era Dior crossbody? Our bet's on Bad Gal.