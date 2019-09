There Was A Major Aughts Throwback In Dior's New Collection

While the setting played a role in the aesthetic direction for cruise '18, Chiuri also delved deep into Dior's archives to piece the collection together; she pointed to the house's 1951 Ovale collection specifically, which featured prints inspired by the ancient Lascaux cave paintings. But what caught our eye was the much more subtle tribute to one of the brand's most seminal — and recognizable — logos. You likely remember the brown namesake print, which rose to prominence in the pop culture sphere thanks to the likes of Carrie Bradshaw, Missy Elliott, and Gwen Stefani in the aughts ...and, more recently, we spotted it on Kim Kardashian West at the beach. Now, it's found its way back into the house's collection, in the form of two very nostalgia-inducing handbags.