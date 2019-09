Bella Hadid Clearly Has A Favorite Dress From New Dior

As people who spend way too much time combing through Vogue Runway , we always narrow down a season's worth of collections to a few favorite pieces. It could be the Vetements jeans we just know are going to end up on every blogger, or the Chanel novelty bag that'll crop up on a select few street-style stars. We can only imagine how exciting this game is for those who can actually have their pick at fresh-off-the-runway garments — although, from what we gather, it's not all that different. Take Bella Hadid, for instance: On top of rubbing shoulders with some of the most illustrious designers in the biz, the model's ambassador deal with Dior Beauty means she gets her choice of Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed gowns to wear to official functions. And though she may have a few seasons to chose from at this point, Hadid clearly has a favorite.