Bella Hadid Clearly Has A Favorite Dress From New Dior

This story was originally published on January 24, 2017.
As people who spend way too much time combing through Vogue Runway, we always narrow down a season's worth of collections to a few favorite pieces. It could be the Vetements jeans we just know are going to end up on every blogger, or the Chanel novelty bag that'll crop up on a select few street-style stars. We can only imagine how exciting this game is for those who can actually have their pick at fresh-off-the-runway garments — although, from what we gather, it's not all that different. Take Bella Hadid, for instance: On top of rubbing shoulders with some of the most illustrious designers in the biz, the model's ambassador deal with Dior Beauty means she gets her choice of Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed gowns to wear to official functions. And though she may have a few seasons to chose from at this point, Hadid clearly has a favorite.
The 20-year-old brought out her on-brand best for Dior's celebratory ball in honor of its creative director's first haute couture collection for the brand: Hadid wore a (completely sheer) baby blue dress with a deconstructed corset top and ballerina-esque skirt, beaded with ray-like motifs throughout.
We know the sheer trend is something Hadid has been feeling lately — or, at least, on this particular Paris trip. But her gown of choice for last night's soiree wasn't all that surprisingly either, only because she's worn that particular silhouette before: This translucent, framework-style dress is one Chiuri introduced in her first collection for Dior and has brought back due to popular demand in her following two collections. Hadid's worn different riffs on the style twice now, as have Felicity Jones (on the Rogue One press tour) and Jennifer Lawrence (on the cover of Madame Figaro). Seeing as it has the Hadid stamp of approval — and we're right in the middle of award-show season — we don't expect it to go anywhere anytime soon.
Ahead, see all the ways Hadid has worn this particular gown.