Are Sheer Shirts The New Crop Top? Kendall & Bella Think So

If crop tops ruled 2016, the models of the moment are making a case for sheer shirts as 2017's top du jour. After walking the Givenchy runway in Paris on Friday, both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were spotted wearing see-through tops. Hadid paired her sheer turtleneck top with a black mini-skirt. To offset the all-black ensemble, she added white over-the-knee boots. Hadid kept things under wraps with a satin bomber jacket, but it was clear that she wasn't wearing a bra. #Freethenipple indeed. Jenner's spin on the look paired the same turtleneck silhouette with a pair of skin-tight black pants and a fur-sleeved patchwork denim jacket by Sonia Rykiel. But she had a very playful addition to the look that had us starry-eyed. That touch of fashion whimsy came courtesy of a pair of star-shaped glitter pasties, which may have been inspired by a shoot she did for Vogue Japan back in 2015. We're keeping an eye out to see who tries the revealing trend next. As you know, where one model goes, there's sure to be plenty more who follow. Interested in testing the sheer waters for yourself? We've got a few tips that'll have you flashing skin without baring it all.
