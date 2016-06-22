Sheer Clothing Doesn’t Have To Be Scary

Mention “sheer clothing,” and my mind automatically skips to one particular image of Jane Birkin. You know the one. She’s at the French premiere of Slogan, with a simple straw bag in one hand, Serge Gainsbourg on the other, sheathed in a barely there black tunic, braless and flawless, rockin’ a 1969 version of #freethenipple. So yeah, if you’re a wee bit intimidated by letting things, well, hang out, you’re not alone — it’s scary! But, you don't have to have Jane Birkin's confidence level to pull it off.
With the right attitude and the right degree of translucency, anyone serve up some sheer style. To make your foray into see-through clothing feel less frightening, I've rounded up 15 pieces — from merely sheer-ish to sheer and present danger — that’ll help you discover the “fun” in diaphanous.
