Update: Dior just dropped Bella Hadid's first beauty vlog with Peter Philips, which starts with him contouring away at her cheekbones until they're sharp enough to cut butter. He goes on to colorblock her eyes with rich-brown shadow, and finishes with peach gloss and nude nails (but not without some deliberation first).
At less than two minutes long, there's hardly enough to fulfill our daily dose of beauty videos, but we can't wait to what else Hadid and Philips bring to the table. Watch the video here:
This story was originally published on May 31, 2016.
Is it too early for us to declare 2016 the year of Bella Hadid? This morning, the gorgeous brunette posted a regal portrait on Instagram announcing her newest deal — with Dior. That's right: Bella Hadid is the latest face of Dior Beauty, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron.
"So beyond excited to announce that I am the new ambassador and face for @DiorMakeup!!!" she captioned the pic. "What a dream come true. Can't wait for the show today at Blenheim Palace."
Hadid will make her debut as the ambassador at the Dior 2017 cruise show, which is happening pretty much right this minute at the 18th-century palace about an hour-and-a-half outside of London, Vogue Australia reports. The 19-year-old model, Gigi's younger sister, will also star in a beauty web series, "Dior Make-Up Live with Bella Hadid," alongside Dior's creative and image director, Peter Philips. Happily, you don't have to wait too long for the sure-to-be-genius videos: The first episode is set to drop June 6.
