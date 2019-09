When the world is your oyster, why choose LA? The location (at the Upper Las Virgenes Open Space Preserve, where both Little House on the Prairie and Gone with the Wind were filmed) was actually secured before Chiuri joined the French fashion house last summer but with its endless, stunning views of the American outback, Chiuri explained that it would be fitting for a collection focusing on nature. “You think LA and you think Hollywood, Oscars, the red carpet, but honestly I feel people love this place because you feel in contact with the natural elements,” the designer told Vogue . This was the perfect opportunity to revel in nature's beauty – or at least capture some impressive pictures for Instagram, with the awesome rolling plains, Dior Sauvage light-up sign, hot air balloons and giant hills as a backdrop.