Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup created a natural but luminous beauty look for each model which matched the palette and mood of the collection: "I wanted to use the warm, organic, and earthy tones of the desert, just like in Georgia O'Keefe's paintings. I wanted a natural but slightly unpolished "warm glow" effect, the way you look after physical activity. I used earthy and orangey colours so the girls looked like they had spent an afternoon in the sun and the wind."