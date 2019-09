It's been a busy few days for the fashion elite. On Sunday night it was the glamorous occasion of President Obama's final White House Correspondents' dinner , then on Monday night it was of course, the Met Gala where the style A-list gathered to celebrate the opening of the annual fashion exhibition at the Costume Insitute. And then it was straight on a plane to the Caribbean for last night's Chanel Cruise 2017 show in Cuba. Set on Havana's Paseo del Prado, a historic boulevard that leads to the city's cultural centre, this was a fashion first as travel sanctions have only just been lifted on the island.The catwalk and its all-star cast of models and guests – Gisele Bundchen, Carine Roitfeld, Tilda Swinton, Vin Diesel and even Fidel Castro’s grandson Tony attended – were nestled between the colourful buildings of the colonial avenue, La Habana Vieja, as Stella Tennant opened the show in a Guayabera shirt and loose black and white suit. Models including Binx Walton, Mariacarla Boscono and Lineisy Montero followed in multi-tonal, ruffled dresses, signature Chanel bouclé jackets rendered in vibrant hues of lime green and bright yellow and 'Viva Coco Libre' T-shirts, making up a collection that was as colourful at the Cuban buildings in the backdrop. The show closed with a conga as models danced down Prado to the lively drumbeats and singing of a Cuban band. But while the glamourous guests, flown in from around the world, looked on from seats alongside the boulevard, civilians were cordoned off by police, blocks away from the excitement.