Chanel Stages Cruise '17 Show In Cuba

The extravagance of an event like last night's Chanel show (the French fashion house chartered over 170 vintage Chevrolets and Cadillacs to transport guests, per Vogue UK ) does call into question whether it was inappropriate — or offensive, even — for an international luxury brand to mine inspiration from and momentarily occupy a place still ravaged by poverty. The majority of Cubans, employed by the state, earn on average $25 a month, according to Reuters . How, exactly, does such a decadent fashion display help (or even take into account, really) the inhabitants of the Communist-ruled country? Especially considering that some residents were barred from the event, as locals hoping to catch a glimpse of the show lamented That said, some Cubans have welcomed Chanel's spectacle and such developments, delighted that their country is being put on the global stage. Earlier this week, Gloria Estefan told New York that she thought Karl Lagerfeld's plan to bring the cruise 2017 show to Cuba was "wonderful," adding that the country had a long history with the fashion world before Castro. In Havana, Marilia Veliz, an accountant, explained to Reuters about the show's significance: "Just because I can't afford it doesn't mean I want to deny others that luxury. And who knows, maybe one day. It's important to dream."