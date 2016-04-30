Hollywood hit the Hilton in Washington, D.C., Saturday night for the 2016 White House Correspondents' Dinner. The annual tradition has become a hot ticket for celebs. This year, some of the biggest names are TV politicos, social activists, and just plain-old pop culture notables.
Kendall Jenner and Emma Watson were among the early arrivals. The entire cast of Scandal — including the always on-point Kerry Washington — was there courtesy of ABC, along with showrunner Shonda Rhimes and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
Helen Mirren paid tribute to Prince by wearing a purple dress and a temporary (we assume) tattoo of the late artist's famous symbol.
Does it make anyone else nervous when Damien Lewis, formerly of Homeland, shows up at a big event in Washington, D.C.? His character did some pretty terrible things inside the Beltway.
Click through to see some of the best from Saturday night's red-carpet arrivals.
