This perspective on Cuba, Leyva said, does not bother him at all. Marcelo Costa, on the other hand, is worried about Cuba becoming just another tourist souvenir.



“‘Exotic’ for me is another word for stereotypes. It’s exotic for whom? And who decides, ‘That’s exotic?’ [I]t’s kind of a colonial attitude, for me,” she said. “Everyone wants to be in an almendrón; they want to be photographed with a beautiful mulatta [mixed-race woman] or beautiful mulatto, and they want to dance salsa and rumba — and yeah, those things are really important for our culture. But my concern is that that’s not the only thing that identifies us as Cubans.”



Her concern seems to have been well-founded. On the runway yesterday, many looks featured beribboned straw fedoras reminiscent of those sold in Havana tourist shops. The show closed with a Cuban comparsa, or musical group, dancing down the runway with the models in its wake. A scroll through Instagram will reveal plenty of photos from attendees posing with local schoolchildren against crumbling buildings and inside pre-Communist-era cars.



While the attendees were decked out in head-to-toe double-Cs, that logo is a rare sight for Cuban citizens. If Chanel were to open a store in Havana, there remains the question of who would be able to shop there and who it would be built for. This is, after all, a country where the average doctor, for example, makes $20 to 30 a month.

