For others, however, the fact that El Prado — normally a public park on a street like any other — had been sealed off for the show was troubling.



“I don’t understand why, if they’re going to make it a private event, they do it on El Prado,” said Glensy Palay Alonso, a psychology student at the University of Havana. “El Prado belongs to the Cuban population. It’s not something with a rate that you can rent.”



Cuba’s prestige has long stemmed from the emphasis it places on equality. Free healthcare and education are two of the country’s greatest selling points on the international political stage and have resulted in two oft-cited statistics: an infant mortality rate lower than that of the U.S. and a 99.8% literacy rate.



“I think that [Chanel is] taking advantage of this moment in which Cuba is in view on a worldwide scale,” Palay Alonso added.



There certainly has been a lot of buzz about Cuba recently — whether, as Marcelo Costa said, it’s “because Beyoncé and Jay Z came here three years ago, or because Rihanna took some pictures here [for the cover of Vanity Fair], or because Obama came a month ago, or the Rolling Stones.” The fashion industry, in particular, has had a strong aesthetic fascination with Havana.



“Right now, Cuba is scenography,” Leyva said. “We’re in the middle of the Caribbean, we have marvellous architecture from a time period that is well-preserved...And for certain people, it’s exotic to come here and find an old car, an old building. It’s like, ‘Let’s go to Havana. We need to use this as scenography.’”

