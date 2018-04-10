Skip navigation!
Jennifer Shyue
Designers
14 Sister Brands You Didn't Know Are Related
Landon Peoples
Apr 10, 2018
Events
If You Make $30 A Month, What's The Point Of Chanel?
Jennifer Shyue
May 4, 2016
Lookbooks
8 Universally Flattering Styling Tricks From ASOS' New Plus-Size Lookbook
Jennifer Shyue
Aug 12, 2015
Designers
13 Fashion Peeps Who Studied Something Else In College
For fashion people and school people alike, September is an important month. As students across the country head back into the classrooms, fashion
by
Jennifer Shyue
Celebrity Style
The Ultimate Celebrity Outfit Starter Kit
The reason celebrities are always so well dressed can be summed up in one word: stylists. While it's true that regular, non-famouses can be just as (and
by
Jennifer Shyue
Fashion
11 Moments That Give Fashion Girls Secret Rushes Of Pleasure
Happiness can take many forms. Sometimes it’s something big, like landing a dream job, falling in love, or getting @MindyKaling to tweet back at you
by
Jennifer Shyue
Styling Tips
You've Been Doing Beach Towels Wrong — Here's What To Use Instead
Almost as ubiquitous as Havaianas on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro are the men and women who wade across the sandy expanses, bent under the weight of what
by
Jennifer Shyue
