Here's The Significance Of Dior's Military-Style Berets

The question of whether or not fashion can (and should) be political has been floating around every runway, city after city. How would the fashion industry, one of the most powerful and influential in the world, respond (if at all) to divisive topics, like a Donald J. Trump presidency, or Brexit? Is it a designer's place to engage in conversations about the current state of the world, using their craft to highlight their position on said climate? Or, should their art be just that...art, free from any personal feelings, allowing their audience to make their own assumptions regarding its meaning?