While Leandra has gradually become a sage of all things elegantly off-the-cuff, I still faithfully rely on her for stirring up new ways to wear my favourite things. And that goes for jewellery, too. Over the past month, Leandra has posted a steady stream of snaps featuring her neck and wrist pile-ups — close-ups of colour, metals, and charms galore. Her signature approach, featuring lots of bare skin, feels decidedly (and eternally) spring/summer in nature — IRL weather be damned. We checked in with her to find out a few secrets to her sunshine-y mix-and-match approach, as well as the pieces on her must-have list right now.