It's easy to get stuck in a rut with jewellery. You wear your favourite pieces every day and over time they become a part of you, whether it's the ring your mum passed down or the necklace you treated yourself to after that promotion. Placing them on your hands or around your neck becomes habit and, all of a sudden, it feels strange to be without them.
The paradox, though, is that jewellery is one of the best ways to play with self-expression. Just like a lipstick, a statement earring can get you in the mood for an evening out, while a ring can make you feel as pulled together as a good manicure.
What we're having fun with right now? Layered necklaces. Sure, it sounds simple – and in terms of ease, it is – but whether you want to wear a statement (think logo and lettered pieces), standout charm (we're into coins) or experiment with texture and size (think pearl chokers and long chains), there are some smart ways to update your neckline.
Click through to see the styling tricks we're trying right now.