Neo, is that you? For its latest trend-we-don't-quite-understand, it seems like fashion pulling inspiration from the world of science-fiction with this latest trend. For fall 2017, Demna Gvasalia, the mastermind behind Vetements and current creative director of Balenciaga, sent some The Matrix-inspired sunglasses down the latter's runway. Though we first spotted these extra-thin shades at Akris' spring/summer 2016 show, like most things the designer touches, they immediately turned into street style bait.