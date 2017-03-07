Neo, is that you? For its latest trend-we-don't-quite-understand, it seems like fashion pulling inspiration from the world of science-fiction with this latest trend. For fall 2017, Demna Gvasalia, the mastermind behind Vetements and current creative director of Balenciaga, sent some The Matrix-inspired sunglasses down the latter's runway. Though we first spotted these extra-thin shades at Akris' spring/summer 2016 show, like most things the designer touches, they immediately turned into street style bait.
Vogue recently spotted industry heads and celebs alike sporting Balenciaga version of the super-skinny specs. (Kendall Jenner even completed her look with a Neo-approved black leather trench). And while they may have been paired with mutli-layered ruffle gowns and extra-thin scarves on the catwalk, they feel slightly more practical when styled with a shearling coat or pair of skinny jeans. Plus, we're a little on the fence when it comes to how effective these are at blocking out harsh UV rays.
Balenciaga's version of the sunglasses aren't available yet, but there are some similar iterations on the market, if you're looking to move away from your typical bug-eyed designs. Be warned, though: "After this, there is no turning back."