30 Delicate Necklaces To Complement Your Glowing Summer Skin

In winter, most jewelry is pretty much an afterthought. When piling on thick sweaters and chin-high turtlenecks, layering necklaces might not be top of mind. Because where a statement earring might go a long way in making a cold-weather outfit feel more exciting, the dainty stuff can easily get lost in a sea of wool and cashmere.
But now that the cold is distant memory, we're showing some skin, going sleeveless or even for the plunge, it's time to take those delicate necklaces and chokers off of your dresser and get them back around your neck where they belong. And whether you opt for one little charm or pile on a slew of strands (and whether you pledge your allegiance to one metal or decide to mix them), ahead we've rounded up the most layerable and dainty pieces we can't wait to get our hands on to wear all summer long.
