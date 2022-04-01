We Tried On Catbird’s Dainty Fine Jewelry At Its New Brooklyn “Emporium”

All to say: If you've got an eye on a piece, you can always wait to treat yourself at a later date knowing that it'll still be available when you're ready. Plus, the slow-paced jewelry cycle of Catbird gives customers time to organically grow and curate their own jewelry stacks, which eventually become uniquely aesthetic to the wearer's personality. "You only have 10 fingers so it's fun to start collecting rings with milestones, which is something I love, love, love that people do all the time," said Vardi. "People walk in and are like, 'I just got a promotion' or 'I'm having a really bad day' and they can walk out with something special. [Buying jewelry doesn't have to be] big romantic gestures; it can be a little thing that people do for themselves."