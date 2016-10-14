Uh Oh, Are These J.Lo Glasses Back?

Okay. I know. These sunglasses are insane; there's no getting around that. But, before you freak out, hear me out. In the early 2000s, celebrities rocked huge, wrap-around — or "shield" — sunglasses. Usually, the lenses were colored (sometimes, they featured a smokey gradient), and they were always in-your-face aggressive.
Last year, colored lenses were resurrected in the form of circular and aviator silhouettes, but most people gravitated toward classic shapes, like the cat-eye. Today's shades are still fun, they have just definitely chilled out, and these wild-and-crazy iterations have taken a backseat. Until now. Just weeks ago during Fashion Month, runways featured playful pieces similar to those you'd wear paint-balling, confirming that this early-aughts aesthetic is back in a big way. Add that to the fact that the industry is currently experiencing a state of post-irony — where the coolest trend-setters are wearing things most would find absurd — and their revival is suddenly crystal clear. So, say hello to the shield shade, 2016's latest comeback kid.
Last year, colored lenses were resurrected in the form of circular and aviator silhouettes, but most people gravitated toward classic shapes, like the cat-eye. Today's shades are still fun, they have just definitely chilled out, and these wild-and-crazy iterations have taken a backseat. Until now. Just weeks ago during Fashion Month, runways featured playful pieces similar to those you'd wear paint-balling, confirming that this early-aughts aesthetic is back in a big way. Add that to the fact that the industry is currently experiencing a state of post-irony — where the coolest trend-setters are wearing things most would find absurd — and their revival is suddenly crystal clear. So, say hello to the shield shade, 2016's latest comeback kid.
To help you ready yourself for their return, we've put together images of celebs rocking the infamous shades in 2001, as well as some options you can buy now. I get this look doesn't tickle everyone's fancy, so if you hate it, leave it alone. For everyone else, get inspired by the #TBTs, ahead.