Uh Oh, Are These J.Lo Glasses Back?

Okay. I know. These sunglasses are insane; there's no getting around that. But, before you freak out, hear me out. In the early 2000s, celebrities rocked huge, wrap-around — or "shield" — sunglasses. Usually, the lenses were colored (sometimes, they featured a smokey gradient), and they were always in-your-face aggressive.Last year, colored lenses were resurrected in the form of circular and aviator silhouettes, but most people gravitated toward classic shapes, like the cat-eye. Today's shades are still fun, they have just definitely chilled out, and these wild-and-crazy iterations have taken a backseat. Until now. Just weeks ago during Fashion Month, runways featured playful pieces similar to those you'd wear paint-balling , confirming that this early-aughts aesthetic is back in a big way. Add that to the fact that the industry is currently experiencing a state of post-irony — where the coolest trend-setters are wearing things most would find absurd — and their revival is suddenly crystal clear. So, say hello to the shield shade, 2016's latest comeback kid.