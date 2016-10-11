These Are The Best Accessories Trends From Fashion Week

Accessory trends are a changin'. That's the long and short of it. While we've seen a lot of the same pieces trend over the past year (i.e. chokers and mini bags), this season, designers are starting to push the limits a little farther. As a result, the jewelry, shoes, and bags coming down the runway are bigger, bolder, crazier, and weirder. In our minds, the weirder, the better.
Whether it's Crocs (yes, you read that right), vibrant-colored snakeskin, or giant purses worn as "wristlets," the items ahead are the best accessories we've seen come out of Fashion Month. Click on for a solid dose of creativity, and let us know below: Which will you try in the months to come?
Whether it's Crocs (yes, you read that right), vibrant-colored snakeskin, or giant purses worn as "wristlets," the items ahead are the best accessories we've seen come out of Fashion Month. Click on for a solid dose of creativity, and let us know below: Which will you try in the months to come?