All The Reasons Why '90s Sunglasses Have Returned

Georgia Murray
They say trends are recycled every 20 years, and right now, we're having a '90s renaissance. Everyone from Ace & Tate to Adam Selman have thrown our sunglasses style straight back to one of fashion's most significant decades. So what are the archetypal '90s shades? A quick look through back-in-the-day photos of Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks, Cameron Diaz, and Destiny's Child will give you an idea, with smaller frames, a nod to futurism, and — of course — plenty of minimalism.
Ahead, we've got the lowdown on the influences behind this season's most coveted shades, from Kurt Cobain's bug-eyed pair to Matrix-inspired sci-fi sunglasses. (With a little teenage Olsen twins sprinkled in for good measure). Though summer is coming to a close, there's still time to score a few pairs for yourself — and wear them into the fall, too.