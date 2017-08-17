They say that trends are recycled every 20 years and right now we're having a '90s renaissance. Everyone from Ace & Tate to Weekday has thrown our sunglasses style straight back to one of fashion's most significant decades. So what are the archetypal '90s shades? A quick look through back-in-the-day photos of Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks, Cameron Diaz and Destiny's Child will give you an idea, with smaller frames, a nod to futurism, and – of course – plenty of minimalism.