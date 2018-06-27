This Summer's Sunglass Trends Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

When it comes to sunglasses, there are two types of people in the world: Those who are content with wearing the same aviators for five years, and those who appreciate a little shake-up. With each passing season, eyewear trends become less and less for the faint of heart: The last year alone has seen an explosion of daring silhouettes that some would say err on the side of impractical. But that's where the fun begins.
Summer 2018's lineup of sunglass trends are the most playful we've seen yet, cutting into neon frames, lenses so skinny they're almost non-existent, and alien/Matrix designs that make the bug-eyed styles of the '00s look tame. Thanks to New York Fashion Week, Coachella, and every 20-something influencer's Instagram feed, these are the top trends we'll be seeing all summer. If you're looking to amp up your style game this season, be sure to keep the picks ahead on your shopping radar. Ready, set, sol!