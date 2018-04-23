As much as we hate to say it, Coachella isn’t really about the music anymore. With no shade to Beyoncé or The Weeknd, of course (hoards of millennials still showed up to sing along), but the two-weekend-long Palm Springs festival has become way more about the pool parties — and the Instagram #OOTDs that come along with them.
Considering festival dressing has become as oversaturated as all of the side-event invites, we're taking a different approach to street style this year. Instead of the expected flower crowns and fringe, our Coachella packing list is filled with flowy dresses, denim jumpsuits, and quirky accessories like cowboy boots and fanny packs. Because we’re far more interested in the fresh takes on festival dressing — a.k.a. the looks we think stand out in the (literal) crowd.
In a sea of neon bodysuits and cheeky shorts, here's how Coachella attendees pushed the fashion limit. Click on to see how Fashion with a capital F is done in the desert.
