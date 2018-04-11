Admittedly, the mere thought of Coachella — or worse, Coachella "style" — sends my eyes rolling straight to the back of my head. While I don't know why festival fashion has become so synonymous with, well, the worst of it (fringe, denim diapers, cultural appropriation), as I prepped for attending the event this year, I decided there had to be a different approach worth taking — one that doesn't involve bodysuits or feathered headpieces.
In fact, my packing list for Coachella is pretty, well, anti-Coachella. Rather than going loud, I'm going minimal with a twist — think weather-appropriate sleeveless dresses with mud-ready Doc Martens (and cropped jackets for nighttime), gold jewelry, wide-leg jeans, playful bags, colorful swimsuits, and seashell accessories. Any opportunity to break out a festive outfit is an invitation I don't take lightly — and with the right indie brands and quirky add-ons, Coachella dressing doesn't have to look the way you think it does (plus, I can actually wear these pieces all spring and summer long, not just to Weekend 1).
Here's everything I'm bringing to Coachella that proves festival dressing doesn't need to look or feel cliché.