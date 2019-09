To make one thing clear, though: Topshop doesn't have the exact pair I'm wearing in these photos anymore. But, they currently have a pair that's very, very close , and what I love about this pair in particular is that the raw hem allows you to cut the length to your desired length. (The pair I have has a finished hem). I'm stocking up on these with the fear that they'll never come back again, and honestly, if these jeans die, I'm dying with them. Plus, l I find that a wide-leg looks more polished and fashion-forward than a skinny jean does, and doesn't require any more effort to style. With a sweater, jeans, and ankle boots , I've got a mindless daily uniform that doesn't feel sloppy. What I'm really trying to say is that you don't have to spend over $100 on contemporary or designer denim to find jeans that make you look and feel amazing. I often get tempted by the higher-end brands on the market (I'm looking at you, Vetements), but my go-to Topshop pair reminds me that price doesn't always equal happiness, especially in the world of denim. You might just luck out, like me, and find that one of your least expensive pairs is also your favorite pair of jeans. Go ahead, give them a try , and watch how even your laziest #OOTDs look like a million bucks.