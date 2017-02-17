I've never been one to spend a lot of money on jeans. Take a look through the massive denim pile in my closet, and you'll mostly find baby blues from places like ASOS, H&M, and my local vintage shop that sells worn-in Levi's on the cheap. But, there's one pair of jeans in particular that I reach for more than all the others I've accumulated over the years (and gets more compliments than all the rest, too), and they're just $75 at Topshop. I've always liked how Topshop jeans fit. I'm petite, so it's nice to have the option of shopping their petite selection. But I wear their regular-sized denim, too, and find that the retailer's petite and straight sizes fit me depending on the silhouette. I stumbled upon this particular pair — they hit right at the waist, widen down the leg and land at a cropped length right above my anklebone — a few years back. They've held up surprisingly well, especially considering how much I've worn them. If you want to walk down memory lane with me, check them out here, here, here, here, and here, to show you just a couple times I've worn this hardworking pair. And if $75 seems like a lot to you, let's just remember that it's pocket change compared to the $1,460 or $565 price tags for similar styles also on the market.
To make one thing clear, though: Topshop doesn't have the exact pair I'm wearing in these photos anymore. But, they currently have a pair that's very, very close, and what I love about this pair in particular is that the raw hem allows you to cut the length to your desired length. (The pair I have has a finished hem). I'm stocking up on these with the fear that they'll never come back again, and honestly, if these jeans die, I'm dying with them. Plus, l I find that a wide-leg looks more polished and fashion-forward than a skinny jean does, and doesn't require any more effort to style. With a sweater, jeans, and ankle boots, I've got a mindless daily uniform that doesn't feel sloppy. What I'm really trying to say is that you don't have to spend over $100 on contemporary or designer denim to find jeans that make you look and feel amazing. I often get tempted by the higher-end brands on the market (I'm looking at you, Vetements), but my go-to Topshop pair reminds me that price doesn't always equal happiness, especially in the world of denim. You might just luck out, like me, and find that one of your least expensive pairs is also your favorite pair of jeans. Go ahead, give them a try, and watch how even your laziest #OOTDs look like a million bucks.
Advertisement