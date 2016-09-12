Gold Jewelry To Make Your Autumn Outfits Shine

Not since Foxxy Cleopatra has loads of gold felt this good. The key with the metal is to embrace all its connotations: You can go full-on pawn shop and layer, layer, layer, like model of the minute Adwoa Aboah, or stick to a more subdued, minimalist approach.
Whatever side you err on, be it Ali G or Ai Wei Wei, it's time to get on board with gold. From chokers and bracelets to earrings (both simple and statement) and rings, the styling opportunities are endless. Click through for tons of gold pieces you can wear solo or all at once. Let's make a new golden rule...
