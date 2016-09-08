Not since Del Boy has loads of gold felt this good. The key with gold is to embrace its naffness and go full pawn shop on yourself and layer, layer, layer a la model of the minute Adwoa Aboah. Alternatively, go art lecturer in your accessories approach and think minimalism.
Whatever side you err on, Ali G or Ai Wei Wei, it's time to get on board with gold. Pile on with a plain T-shirt and some denim or keep it chic with one choice piece and an LBD. Failing that, clash it with existing silver pieces you own and style it out as British eccentricity.
Whether you're into curb chains, or simple gold hoops, we've got it covered. More is more people...
